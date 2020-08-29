Motorists asked to avoid the area following Napier crash

|
Emergency services are responding to a crash at the intersection of Georges Drive and Kennedy Road in Napier.
The two-vehicle crash was reported to Police at about 2.40pm.
One vehicle has reportedly rolled.
There is no current information available about injuries.
The crash is causing traffic delays and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.
