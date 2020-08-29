Auckland Lotto player wins $1 million

Saturday, 29 August, 2020 - 21:39

One lucky Lotto player from Auckland will be popping the champagne after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Kumeu, who took home $400,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at New World Kumeu in Kumeu.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto or from the above winning store should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting over 3,000 great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

At Alert Levels 2 and 3 Lotto counters across the country can remain open, with extra health and safety measures in place to keep our customers safe.

For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.