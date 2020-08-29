Fatal crash in Clover Park

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can confirm one person has died following a serious crash on Boundary Road in Clover Park, Auckland.
The single-vehicle crash was reported around 6.20pm.
The road remains closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the crash.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice