Fatalities confirmed following Macraes crash

Police can confirm two people have died following a serious crash in Macraes, Waitaki District last night.
The single-vehicle crash on Macraes Back Road was reported to Police just before midnight.
Two other people received serious injuries and were transported to Dunedin Hospital.
The Police investigation into the crash is ongoing.
