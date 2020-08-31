'Bringing the world of science to New Zealand's future scientists'

Monday, 31 August, 2020 - 09:21

Moving from secondary school to tertiary study can be tough, and the University of Canterbury (UC) is passionate about making the change as painless as possible. The University’s annual Summer Science Camp is just one way UC gives young students the tools they need to make informed decisions for their future.

Now in its third year, the week-long camp, which this year runs from 12-16 December, sees Year 12 students immersed in a world of science, research and learning. They stay in UC halls of residence, attend lectures, work in the labs, experience field work, meet staff and current students, and hear all about the world-leading research happening at UC.

In a year of huge disruption, it’s hoped UC’s Science Camp will give secondary students from around New Zealand a welcome return to hands-on learning in a field they’re passionate about.

Bethany from Greymouth High School says it was the scope of topics on offer that rated among her highlights of the 2019 UC Science Camp.

"Just being out there in the field, doing things, collecting plants and little invertebrates from the water or taking water samples and just really getting an introduction to all areas of science."

While students had a chance to work on their favourite science subjects, the variety of topics on offer exposed them to new subjects and demonstrated how interdisciplinary science can be.

It’s seeing the programme open students’ eyes to the opportunities available at university and beyond that thrills Biology outreach coordinator Matt Walters.

"The Science Camp gives students a chance to try their hand at a wide range of different sciences, from sampling microbes to flying drones, monitoring the natural environment to monitoring their sleep patterns," he says.

"Watching a group of strangers discover there are other people out there who think like them, and form a tightknit group in just a few days is amazing to watch. They’re willing to give everything a go, to explore and understand the world around them."

There are 60 places available for UC’s 2020 Science Summer Camp. Applications close 4 September.