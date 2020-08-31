Neuron's e-scooters back on Auckland's streets during alert level 2

Monday, 31 August, 2020 - 10:08

Leading e-scooter operator Neuron Mobility, has announced that its distinctive orange e-scooters are now back on Auckland’s streets. The move comes as the city enters alert level 2 restrictions.

Since the pandemic, Neuron has implemented a range of cutting-edge anti-viral measures to keep their e-scooters clean and safeguard riders. These include extra sanitisation of e-scooters during daily maintenance, deployment and battery swapping, and also the use of personal protective equipment and new working practices for their staff.

Zachary Wang, CEO of Neuron Mobility said: "We are delighted to be back on Auckland’s streets again as restrictions ease across the city. Our e-scooters provide a clean, safe and efficient personal transport option for riders, and are perfect for those wishing to continue social distancing while commuting. We continue our operations in line with the current coronavirus threat and have a range of measures to keep our e-scooters clean and to significantly reduce the risks to riders."

With a low number of rides in between cleans, Neuron’s e-scooter hand grips compare favourably to door handles, guard rails and lift buttons which are often touched more frequently. Despite the reduced risk, Neuron recommends that all riders continue to sanitise their hands before and after touching foreign surfaces and this includes e-scooters.

Earlier this month, Auckland Council awarded Neuron a new 12-month licence, which comes into effect on 4 September 2020. As part of this, the company’s e-scooter fleet increases from 880 to 930, improving its accessibility to Auckland riders. Working closely with the council, Neuron has optimised safety and operations by introducing a range of innovations, with more new features in the pipeline.

Neuron maintains a fleet of around 3,000 e-scooters in Australia and New Zealand. The company’s latest and safest N3 e-scooters have been on Auckland’s streets since 10 January 2020. Since then they have been upgraded with a range of innovative safety features which include: An app-controlled helmet lock that secures a helmet to every e-scooter to benefit safety-conscious riders; a 111 emergency button to help riders contact emergency services in the event of a fall; a "Follow My Ride" feature which allows riders to share their trip with friends and family in real time; and, most recently, the company launched an incentivised online game to measure rider reaction speed and educate them on safe riding.