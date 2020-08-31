|
New relocatable cabins will help move Raukokore whÄnau into kÄinga and connect them to their ancestral whenua, says Associate Minister of Housing (MÄori), Nanaia Mahuta.
The Minister officially opened 10 relocatable cabins in Raukokore on the East Cape this morning. A further 18 relocatable cabins will be placed on the whenua by the end of 2020.
"Te WhÄnau a Maruhaeremuri HapÅ« Trust have put a tremendous amount of effort into launching this modular solution. Hei KÄinga mo Maru is a special day for Raukokore whÄnau as they unveil a model that could apply in other remote parts of the country where full onsite solutions to accomodate power, waste and water alternatives are available.
"This initiative is a practical example of this Government’s newly launched Te MAIHI o te Whare MÄori - the MÄori and Iwi Housing Innovation Framework for Action (MAIHI) and highlights the new approach to partnering with MÄori to realise their housing dreams," said Minister Mahuta.
The relocatable modular cabins are being provided through funding by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.
Hei KÄinga mo Maru is complemented by $17.3 million funding received through the Provincial Growth Fund for economic growth and employment opportunities in the area, enabling more whÄnau to move back to Raukokore and warm, safe homes.
Through Budget 2020 the Government invested $570m to deliver 6,000 public houses and 2,000 transitional housing places over the next four to five years across the motu.
"Raukokore is the heart of Te WhÄnau a Maruhaeremuri and like many areas in rural Aotearoa, suffers from no housing supply. These relocatable cabins will mean whÄnau who are living in unsuitable conditions can move into warm, safe and secure accommodation."
Minister Mahuta expresses her appreciation to Te WhÄnau a Maruhaeremuri HapÅ« Trust, who have overseen the delivery of this initiative.
"Te WhÄnau a Maruhaeremuri HapÅ« Trust have worked at extreme speed to help their whÄnau into suitable living conditions. They understand that having kÄinga connected to whenua MÄori is an important driver for whÄnau to realise their best ," says Minister Mahuta.
