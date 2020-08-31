Monday, 31 August, 2020 - 12:01

New relocatable cabins will help move Raukokore whÄnau into kÄinga and connect them to their ancestral whenua, says Associate Minister of Housing (MÄori), Nanaia Mahuta.

The Minister officially opened 10 relocatable cabins in Raukokore on the East Cape this morning. A further 18 relocatable cabins will be placed on the whenua by the end of 2020.

"Te WhÄnau a Maruhaeremuri HapÅ« Trust have put a tremendous amount of effort into launching this modular solution. Hei KÄinga mo Maru is a special day for Raukokore whÄnau as they unveil a model that could apply in other remote parts of the country where full onsite solutions to accomodate power, waste and water alternatives are available.

"This initiative is a practical example of this Government’s newly launched Te MAIHI o te Whare MÄori - the MÄori and Iwi Housing Innovation Framework for Action (MAIHI) and highlights the new approach to partnering with MÄori to realise their housing dreams," said Minister Mahuta.

The relocatable modular cabins are being provided through funding by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

Hei KÄinga mo Maru is complemented by $17.3 million funding received through the Provincial Growth Fund for economic growth and employment opportunities in the area, enabling more whÄnau to move back to Raukokore and warm, safe homes.

Through Budget 2020 the Government invested $570m to deliver 6,000 public houses and 2,000 transitional housing places over the next four to five years across the motu.

"Raukokore is the heart of Te WhÄnau a Maruhaeremuri and like many areas in rural Aotearoa, suffers from no housing supply. These relocatable cabins will mean whÄnau who are living in unsuitable conditions can move into warm, safe and secure accommodation."

Minister Mahuta expresses her appreciation to Te WhÄnau a Maruhaeremuri HapÅ« Trust, who have overseen the delivery of this initiative.

"Te WhÄnau a Maruhaeremuri HapÅ« Trust have worked at extreme speed to help their whÄnau into suitable living conditions. They understand that having kÄinga connected to whenua MÄori is an important driver for whÄnau to realise their best ," says Minister Mahuta.