New Zealand Chinese Language Week 2020 launches

Monday, 31 August, 2020 - 16:39

New Zealand Chinese Language Week (NZCLW) is back, bigger, and better than ever.

The international environment is rather different, thanks to the global pandemic caused by COVID-19, but the spirit behind NZCLW is undimmed.

Now in its sixth year, the Kiwi-led initiative is to be held across New Zealand between 20 - 26 September this year, and the theme is A Taste of New Zealand - celebrating the food and drink links between our Chinese and New Zealand cultures.

There is definitely lots to celebrate there.

A key part of the week will be Dumpling Day, a chance to celebrate the delicious little food parcels and highlight some of the great producers of dumplings in New Zealand.

Event registration is now open, and 2020 is already shaping up to be the biggest Week yet.

Seeking to raise awareness of Chinese language and culture, NZCLW celebrates multilingualism in New Zealand and recognises the political, economic and social advantages of learning Chinese in our increasingly globalised community.

Mandarin SuperStars are selected to promote the language, from public nominations, and youth ambassadors are honoured for their achievements.

Co-founder and Chair of the NZCLW Charitable Trust Jo Coughlan says that last year, New Zealand Chinese Language Week facilitated and promoted 200 events throughout Aotearoa.

"This year, we hope to help even more Kiwis ‘give Chinese a go’ by doubling the number of events. It’s a great excuse to enjoy some good Chinese food made with great New Zealand products.

"While we aren’t able to travel between New Zealand and China at the moment, there is lots of shared history and culture - particularly food culture - to celebrate within New Zealand. We encourage the public and local business community to get involved, host an event, and help inspire New Zealanders to better understand and connect with our Chinese friends and partners."

Anyone can organise an event for NZCLW. You may be a teacher, librarian, business owner or are simply keen to help New Zealanders grow their understanding of China. Your event may be held privately at your school or workplace or can be listed on our public events page.

Find previous event ideas here on the website. These include hosting:

A dumpling-making workshop

A bilingual childrens' storytime (NZCLW will be releasing a third trilingual childrens book in 2020)

Traditional calligraphy classes

An academic talk on Chinese history or NZ-China relations

Introductory Chinese language lessons