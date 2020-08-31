Collaborating in community-led change workshop comes to Central Otago

Monday, 31 August, 2020 - 17:52

Council’s Community Development team is partnering with Inspiring Communities to co-host a workshop on connections and collaborations next month.

Kindra Douglas from Inspiring Communities will facilitate the full-day workshop on Wednesday 30 September at Alexandra Community House that aims to help participants:

Expand their capacity to build and maintain diverse relationships

Strengthen their partnering approach

Prioritise time and relationship investment

Apply tools to build trust and sustain stakeholder relationships

Establish steps to map and tap into the strengths of the wider community

Identify new allies, connections and strategies for ‘joining up’.

Kindra has a full and rich professional career in collaborating and connecting people. She is trained as both a teacher and a counsellor. She was the founding chair of the Nelson Tasman Housing Trust in 2004, founding director of the Victory Community Centre in Nelson in 2007, and is an active trustee on Community Action Nelson. She also offers a Pathways to Power personal development course to women in Nelson.

She describes herself as a person who’s not afraid to look through a different lens to bring people together.

"Watching the enormous commitment and enthusiasm within communities around New Zealand in the cultural, environmental, social, health, educational space is wonderful. I certainly wish to contribute to their growth and change in making a more liveable, equitable and regenerative world," said Kindra.

Central Otago District Council Community Development Officer Nikki Aaron said recent input into the draft Community Development Strategy had highlighted "a desire across the district for community groups to have a way to connect and share project ideas, insights, and more".

"This workshop will be the beginning of aiming to fill this need," she said.

"We saw so many creative initiatives popping up in our communities over Level 4 - let’s continue the momentum of building local community resilience and connectedness."

People are asked to register by emailing visitorcentre@codc.govt.nz or call 03 262 7999. The cost for the workshop is $20 for volunteer members of community groups or $60 for waged employees of community groups or others. The workshop will run from 9.30am to 4.00pm on Wednesday 30 September 2020 at Alexandra Community House.

A light lunch will be provided and children are welcome.