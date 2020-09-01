Support the ONEsies here for you - Wellington Free Ambulance

Tuesday, 1 September, 2020 - 10:49

Wellington Free Ambulance’s Annual Onesie Day Appeal is happening next week Friday 4 September.

Onesie Day celebrates Wellington Free being the only emergency ambulance service for Greater Wellington and Wairarapa and the only ones in New Zealand who are free.

To help keep everyone safe this year we have moved the fundraising away from the street and brought Onesie Day to life online - with a variety of ways you can get involved and show your support.

Whilst you won’t see us on the street collecting, you will still see us. See our posters round the city with our QR codes, see our collection buckets at your local businesses and see people in their onesies! Take part at school, work or with friends and family. Ride the bus in your onesie, attend a meeting in your onesie or even walk the dog in your onesie. Ask your friends and family to sponsor you.

Onesie Day helps us to raise money to keep our essential service free to everyone who needs us. We answer 107,000 calls for help and respond to 58,000 incidents every year. We look after 1 in 10 of your friends and family, ensuring we provide the best possible care to all those who need us.

Onesie Day supporter, Emma Berquist needed our help last year and knows first-hand how vital our ambulance service is.

"Not only did Wellington Free care for me as a patient, they cared for me as a person, and I will be forever grateful to them," says Emma. "I hope that by supporting Onesie Day I can help others to understand how truly special and necessary Wellington Free is."

Emma is putting on her onesie to show her support for Wellington Free Ambulance’s Onesie Day on 4 September 2020. If you’d like to join her, go to our Onesie Day website: www.onesieday.co.nz Join our event on Facebook and share with your friends and family to let them know what you're doing to support Wellington Free Ambulance this Onesie Day.

Thanks for all your continued support, you really are onesie-ful!