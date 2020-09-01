Invercargill City Council releases reports relating to DIA Considerations

Tuesday, 1 September, 2020 - 11:17

Invercargill City Council, in the interest of openness and transparency, is releasing the reports which were considered in Public Excluded sessions of Council last week, as well as the Invercargill City Council’s response to the DIA’s letter, which was sent on Friday.

Please note the following:

- The resolutions made by Council after considering the report titled "Department of Internal Affairs -Request for Information" at its meeting on August 25 were:

o That the report "Department of Internal Affairs - Request for Information" be received; and

o That Council determine to proactively address the issues by coming up with a plan as requested by the DIA; and

o That Council appoint Bruce Robertson as their independent governance expert; and

o That Council request the Chief Executive and Council Leadership Group, with guidance from Mr Robertson, to outline a draft plan for consideration at an Extraordinary Council meeting on Thursday 27 August at 3pm; and

o That the final plan be considered in public at an Extraordinary Council meeting on Thursday 3 September at 3pm; and

o That the Chief Executive and Mayor advise the DIA of Council’s immediate response, and timeframe for further work; and

o That the Mayor and Chief Executive release a joint media statement advising the timeline and process agreed.

- At the Extraordinary Council meeting on August 27 - Council resolved to change the meeting previously set down for Thursday, 3 September, to Friday, 4 September at 9am to ensure Bruce Robertson would also be available.

- You will notice that there are Notices of Motion included in His Worship the Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt’s report which was considered on August 25. Those notices of motion lapsed (meaning they were not moved, seconded, or voted upon). However, the final recommendation within the report was resolved by Council:

o That the Invercargill City Council formally receives the letter from Anita Balakrishnan and undertakes to seek appropriate High Quality Independent Advice to assist in achieving the objectives contained within the letter.

- After considering the report "Framework for Department of Internal Affairs Plan" at an extraordinary meeting on 27 August, the following resolutions were made:

o That the report "Framework for Department of Internal Affairs Plan"be received.

o Council requests the Chief Executive and Mr Robertson to prepare a list of candidates for Council to commission one to undertake the evaluation of the current standard of governance performance.

o Councillors to provide feedback to Mr Robertson by end of day, Saturday 29 August, on the key issues they see as impacting Council’s performance, for inclusion within Council’s overall plan for presentation to the DIA.

o Provide a comment to the Chief Executive on their training requests for inclusion in the final draft plan.

o Endorse the plan approach to addressing the issues.

o Provide feedback to the Chief Executive no later than end of Monday 31 August on the key decisions to be made.

o Identify any other issues they wish to have included in the draft plan;

o Request that the Chief Executive provide budget advice on the financial implications of the final draft plan;

o Recognise in the final draft plan incorporates an action for the Chief Executive to engage in regular dialogue with the DIA and endorse this.

o Request that the communications plan be updated and provided to all elected members, confirm that the Mayor and Chief Executive are the nominated spokespersons, and incorporate the communications strategy in the final draft plan.

As such, the next meeting to discuss this matter will be an Extraordinary Meeting of Council at 9am on Friday, 4 September.

We do not anticipate any further statements will be made in the intervening period while all parties complete the tasks agreed upon above.

It is business as usual for Council’s day-to-day operations and services.