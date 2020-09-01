'HELL Raising $66,666.66 for Neonatal Trust'

Tuesday, 1 September, 2020 - 13:26

HELL Pizza is today launching a campaign to raise money for the Neonatal Trust, which has lost more than $100,000 in fundraising and donations due to Covid-19.

Each year the Neonatal Trust supports 5,000 families with babies in intensive or special care units and when they've gone home; the Trust works closely with all 23 of the neonatal units in New Zealand. 10% of all babies are born early (before 37 weeks’ gestation), and the Trust’s services and support are in high demand. They receive zero government funding so rely solely on the donations of individuals and organisations.

From 1 September 2020, and for the rest of the month, $2 from every Unholy Donut sold by HELL will go to the Neonatal Trust. HELL is hoping to raise $66,666.66.

Rachel Friend, Executive Director of the Neonatal Trust, says Covid-19 has taken its toll.

"It's been a rollercoaster ride, a bit like a NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) journey. As soon as the first Lockdown hit, we had to close our doors as we weren't deemed an essential service. A vast amount of our funding was cut, given our usual fundraising events were cancelled and funding from grants became strained. In just a few weeks, we lost between $100,000 - $150,000. "While this was happening, we had a team who are usually so hands-on at helping others restricted to their homes. We had to really pull together to work out how we could reach out, but in a new way. And of course, premature babies were still being born during Level 4.

"Overnight, we moved our developmental playgroups from being in person to Zoom, so any neonatal family across NZ could dial in to spend time with our Occupational Therapist online - and see other families. We got priority delivery codes from Countdown for online shopping for all neonatal families; we also set up a 'Parent to Parent' support line so any family in need of a listening ear could call us," says Rachel Friend.

The Neonatal Trust says the funds raised by HELL and its customers will make an immediate and material difference. They will go towards essential equipment (bedside earphones, privacy screens, merino wraps, etc.) as well as support their development playgroups and other vital services. Ben Cumming, CEO of HELL, is confident of reaching the target.

"Having a premature baby is a scary and stressful experience. Without the Neonatal Trust, the journey to health for the 5,000 babies each year would be much harder. As soon as we heard they needed help, we knew we had to do something. "We know not all of our customers will understand how small premature babies can be. A micro nappy fits around one of our Unholy Donuts, and that's at the very start of a premature baby's life. They can also face developmental challenges and potentially ongoing health issues.

"As well as raising money for the Trust, we also want to raise awareness amongst Kiwis who don’t know what premature babies, and their families, endure. If everyone orders at least one Unholy Donut this month, we will meet our target," says Ben Cumming. Rachel Friend says the Trust expects the impacts of Covid-19 to be ongoing for at least another 12 months.

"It often takes between 8 - 12 months for parents to feel the true impact of having a premature baby. For families with babies born during Lockdown, it will be March 2021 before some of the long-term effects kick in. And soon the NICU units around the country will begin receiving babies conceived during the first Lockdown. For mums who have been pregnant during Covid-19, this will add an extra layer of complexity and stress.

"This funding will be game-changing for us," says Rachel Friend.

HELL has been a long-term supporter of the Neonatal Trust, providing vouchers for their packs to parents on Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and over Christmas. About HELL

Established in Wellington in 1996, HELL pizza has grown to become one of New Zealand's most infamous and well-known brands. With more than 70 franchises throughout New Zealand and more than 1100 staff, it produces more than 75,000 free-range pizzas every week. With a focus on quality, it offers Kiwi consumers an ethical option in convenience foods. Supporting a range of causes - including the New Zealand Book Awards, and IHC's Project Active, HELL is an active member of the communities in which it operates.