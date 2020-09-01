Two-vehicle crash on State Highway One, Turangi - NZ Police

|
Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle collison at the intersection of SH1 and Pihanga Road, Turangi.
The crash was reported to Police just before 12.30pm.
Initial indications are that one person has been injured.
Motorists travelling through the area should expect delays.
