Police seek witnesses to fatal Clover Park crash

Tuesday, 1 September, 2020 - 16:35

Counties Manukau Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal crash in Clover Park on Saturday, August 29th 2020.

At approximately 6:20pm Police were notified of a crash involving a motorcycle on Boundary Road, Clover Park.

Sadly the motorcyclist died at the scene.

Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the motorcycle just prior to the incident on Boundary Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Lisa Ross from the Counties Manukau Police Serious Crash Unit on 09 262 9109 and leave a message with your contact details.