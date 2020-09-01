It’s all about the environment next week at Council - Gisborne District Council

Tuesday, 1 September, 2020 - 17:05

Council is focusing its attention on the environment next week, as early consultations continue on the 2021-31 Long Term Plan.

"We want to hear from the public about our environmental care, which encompasses a great deal of work," said Mayor Rehette Stoltz.

"On Monday, 7 September we will run an online hui through the ‘Our TairÄwhiti’ section of our website, where our community can follow a link and listen to our expert staff discuss the issues and challenges we are dealing with."

The online hui will cover Council’s projects in water and land management and ways for the wider community to be better kaitiaki of land, air and water.

"We’ll have people discussing biodiversity projects, climate change, the legacy landfills we have in TairÄwhiti, and our revegetation partnerships, such as the TÄ«tÄ«rangi and Waingake restorations.

Mayor Stoltz said Council was working hard to address the challenges facing the region.

"Biodiversity restoration projects, research into climate change, and supporting local environmental needs and communicating them to central government are prime examples of Council staff’s work," she said.

"These online hui are perfect opportunities for people to ask us about these projects and tell us what’s important to them.

"Send in your questions early but if you have further questions you will have the opportunity to ask them during or after the session."

Members of the public can access the environmental online hui through Council’s website on Monday, and ask questions live via the chat function for Council staff to answer.

Online hui

10am, Monday, 7 September, accessed at https://tellus.gdc.govt.nz/environment-online-hui

Email your questions to feedback@gdc.govt.nz

The hui will be recorded and available on the Council website.