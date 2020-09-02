Road remains closed, Serious Crash Unit to attend in Ngatea

Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 - 08:50

A man has died following a serious incident on Orchard West Road (SH2), where he was found injured earlier this morning.

Police were called about 6.20am.

Initial indications suggest the man had been involved in a crash.

The road will remain closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Motorists should continue to avoid the area.