Road remains closed, Serious Crash Unit to attend in Ngatea

A man has died following a serious incident on Orchard West Road (SH2), where he was found injured earlier this morning.
Police were called about 6.20am.
Initial indications suggest the man had been involved in a crash.
The road will remain closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.
Motorists should continue to avoid the area.
