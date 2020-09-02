Appeal for information following serious crash, Ngatea

Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 - 10:55

Police are asking for people with information to come forward after a man died following a serious crash on Orchard West Road (SH2) in Ngatea this morning.

The man was found on the road about 6.20am, and was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Early enquiries suggest that he may have come off a motorbike.

Police are hoping to speak with anyone who witnessed the circumstances of the crash or has information about it.

In particular, Police want to hear from any truck drivers who were in the area between 5.45am and 6.20am.

Police understand there were transmissions on the truck CB and RT radio comms indicating that drivers may have seen an object on the road around that time.

Anyone with information should get in touch immediately by calling 105, quoting event number P043514278.