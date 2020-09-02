Road closed after serious crash on SH57, Levin - NZ Police

Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 - 14:45

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Arapaepae Road (SH57) and McDonald Road, Levin.

Police were called about 1.05pm.

Initial indications suggest one person may have sustained serious injuries.

The road is closed and diversions will be in place.

Motorists should avoid the area, if possible.