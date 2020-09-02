Urgent appeal for sightings of missing Wellington man - NZ Police

Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 - 15:45

Wellington Police are urgently seeking sightings of Izeah Hall-Taputu.

Izeah, aged 20, has been reported missing from his home in Cannons Creek and there are significant concerns for his welfare.

If you have seen Izeah today, or you have information which might help us locate him, please call 111 immediately, quoting event number P043519039.