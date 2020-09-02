Waste minimisation fund about to open for applications - council

Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 - 16:31

Applications for this year’s contestable Waste Minimisation Fund open on September 7, aimed at supporting local initiatives to minimise, avoid or reduce waste volumes.

Hastings District Council receives funding from the Ministry for the Environment from the national waste levy, and in turn allocates a portion to local projects that demonstrate efforts to reduce the amount of waste generated and disposed of to landfill, and achieve the goals set out in the council’s Waste Minimisation and Management Plan 2018.

Hastings District Council eco district subcommittee chair Ann Redstone said the funding was being made available for the first time this year and was a great opportunity for community initiatives to apply for financial support for their efforts.

"Whether you are an individual, a business, school, charity or other group that is working on a new or existing project to minimise or divert waste from landfill our team is keen to hear from you."

There are two different funds to apply for - one being a small contestable fund making $2000 available each month that opened for applications in February this year.

A larger funding round starts from September 7 and is for applications over $2000, from a total pool of $20,000. This is a once a year process/opportunity.

Priority is given to applications that demonstrate the minimisation, avoidance or reduction of waste creation, and the reuse, recycling or upcycling of waste materials.

This could include materials/equipment, education programmes, workshops, monitoring and surveys or diversion services (resource recovery) of waste from landfill.

The fund does not cover some projects, including those that focus on waste disposal or the treatment of waste prior to disposal, litter clean-ups, or projects that do not involve waste generated from within the Hastings District Council area.

For more detailed information on applying for the fund go to www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/hastings/grants/waste-minimisation-fund/

Online applications for the large funding round open from Monday, September 7 and close at 11:59pm on Sunday, October 4. Applications for the smaller round are already open.