Name release: Fatal crash, Willoughby Street, Hamilton - NZ Police

Police can now name the woman who died after being struck by a car on Willoughby Street, Hamilton, on Wednesday 26 August.
She was Jane Alison Reid, 61, of Hamilton.
Police extend their sympathies to her family and friends.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
