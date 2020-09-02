Burns Memorial exhibition celebrates 50 years - council

Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 - 16:53

This year the Forrester Gallery is celebrating half a century of the annual exhibition the Burns Memorial.

The Burns Memorial Exhibition is always a highlight of the galleries programme. Last year we ran the exhibition online due to the gallery being closed for refurbishment, so we are really looking forward to having a show back in the gallery this year. It is our most popular show and a time where we have our highest numbers of visitors; children with their families, grandparents, early childhood centres and schools.

Elizabeth King, Forrester Gallery Educator and Engagement Officer says "I am always astounded by the variety of work that gets brought into the gallery. Teachers go to a huge effort to research new ideas and techniques. So far this year I know we have a dinner party installation, clay pinch pots and fish linocuts. It is always great seeing the secondary school folio work come in too. The work not only inspires young artists, but we often get teachers in wanting to know how things were made.

This year we were planning a party opening with cake, activities and cultural performances but due to Covid we have decided to run this next year. It was wonderful that we had offers of groups wanting to perform and we look forward to hosting an opening party for the exhibition in 2021.

Because this year is Burns 50, we want to find out some of the history of the exhibition which we will share in a series of blogs during the exhibition. "

The exhibition started in 1970 and is named after George Burns (1903-1970). Mr Burns, who was born and educated in Oamaru, was editor for the Christchurch Star-Sun. During his time there The Star ran an annual schools’ art exhibition throughout the South Island. Although this South Island exhibition no longer takes place the Burns Memorial Art Exhibition is held each year in memory of George Burns. They were first run by the North Otago Art Society and held in the Athenaeum above the Waitaki Museum. In 1984 the venue changed to the Forrester Gallery where they have been held ever since.

Ms King said "One little gem I have found when I was researching the exhibition was an Oamaru Mail article from 1987. Featured was teacher Jean Leggett talking to her pupils Anna McIntosh and Helen Polson. Anna is now Head of The Arts at Waitaki Girls High School. If you grew up in the Waitaki do you remember having art in the Burns memorial Exhibition. Did you visit the exhibition- who was your Art teacher? Did you carry on with your Art? Please get in touch with the gallery if you want to share your memories or photographs of the Burns Memorial Art Exhibition."

The exhibition opens on Saturday 12 September and will run until Sunday 18 October. For more information contact eking@waitaki.govt.nz or 433 0853

The staff at the Forrester Gallery want to thank all the students and their teachers for their hard mahi putting together the artwork for the exhibition.