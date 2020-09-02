'Big Buddy asks NZ to consider Father's Day donation'

Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 - 16:39

This Father’s Day, honour the difference he made for you, by making a difference for someone else. Make a donation to Big Buddy to honour your dad or father figure, and make a positive difference for boys without a father in their life.

With Father's Day this weekend, Big Buddy is asking New Zealanders to consider an online donation in honour of the father figure in their life, as a meaningful gift for their loved one. Thousands of boys in New Zealand grow up without a father in their lives - and, on Fathers Day, like many days, this absence is keenly felt. A Father’s Day donation to Big Buddy will help make a difference for these boys and support the work of the organization, in a year when the funding environment is particularly challenging for most.

There are many reasons why a boy might not have his father in his life. Big Buddy makes a difference for these boys by matching them with a volunteer Big Buddy who 'shows up, spends time and comes back'. It is a simple gesture with a profound impact on these young boys. Mums and caregivers report boys feeling happier, more confident, with a general increase in positive outlook - you can imagine the difference this makes during these formative years.

Say’s Big Buddy CEO Paul Burns, "Our volunteer Big Buddies make a huge difference during formative years for our little buddies. They kindly volunteer their time, to be a constant and positive role model for someone else. Big Buddies are inspired to volunteer for many reasons, many cite that it was because of the great support they had from their own father, that inspired them to make that difference for a boy without."

It has been a challenging year for Big Buddy, in terms of seeking financial support - and also for buddies to maintain regular contact with their buddies. Say’s Paul, "We have been touched by the efforts our Big Buddies have gone to to stay connected with their Little Buddies - video catch ups, regular phone calls - even posting one another stories and drawings - finding a way to remain "present" for our boys."

Father's Day is a time to acknowledge and celebrate the role of a Father, and the significant impact they have made. A donation to Big Buddy in honour of the father figure in your life, be it dad, grandfather, friend or even a Big Buddy is a fitting Father’s Day gift. Each donor will receive a PDF acknowledgement that a donation has been made in their loved ones name, so this can be emailed or given in lieu of a card. Says Paul, "As always, and particularly, in this challenging year, this gesture to support Big Buddy is greatly appreciated. Our organisation is possible only because of the generous support from donors and supporters - Father’s Day is a great time to shine the light on our work, supporting boys who don’t have fathers in their lives - seeking support from those who do."

Visit www.bigbuddy.org.nz to make a Father’s Day donation. Big Buddy is also seeking applications from potential Big Buddies at present - and invites applications on the website.