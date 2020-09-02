'Dunedin School of Art's Celebrate Art Awards celebrate secondary school students' talents'

Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 - 16:59

The Celebrate Art Secondary Schools Art Awards 2020 have attracted a range of exciting and accomplished works. Now in its sixth year, the Dunedin School of Art event features more than 70 entries from year-12 and year-13 pupils from 11 Otago secondary schools.

Professor Federico Freschi, Head of College, Te Maru PÅ«manawa: Creative Practice and Enterprise, and fellow judges Rachel Allen and Marion Wassenaar, of the Dunedin School of Art, commended the students for their resilience and hard work during what has been a disrupted and difficult year.

"This year is proving to be challenging for many students and the effects of isolation and lockdown appears as a theme in several works in the show," the judges say.

"Painting and photography have featured prominently, with the addition of collage, sculpture and video works."

This year’s overall winner is Charlotte Reveley, a year-13 student at St Hilda’s Collegiate, who receives a scholarship to cover fees for the first semester of a second-year programme within Otago Polytechnic’s Dunedin School of Art. Her work, Vol 8, appears at first glance to reference a magazine cover with touches of surrealism and automatic drawing.

"With further examination, it begins to suggest a therapist’s doodling as they try to tap into the unconsciousness of their patient," the judges note. "Extending beyond the confines of a traditional frame, Vol 8 is rendered on discarded medical manila folders with bold strokes and an unencumbered palette. Offering up both an outward and inward view of the self, the three works teeter on the edge of the metal, extending the feeling of unease for the viewer."

The top individual entries from each school also receive a Certificate of Excellence. The students’ work is being exhibited at the DSA Gallery until 4 September.