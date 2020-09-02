Police Ten 7 to feature Sao Young homicide investigation

Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 - 17:12

Waikato Police are tomorrow night revealing new information on Police Ten 7 which they hope will help in their investigation into the killing of Sao Young.

The 40-year-old Cambodian national was last seen on the evening of Thursday 12 March in the Insoll Ave area of Hamilton.

Police believe it’s on this night he was killed.

He was last seen wearing long dark-coloured pants, a grey sweatshirt, black Nike shoes and a distinctive grey Nixon cap.

His body was then transported to a rural property in Gordonton, where it was discovered nearly a month later, on Monday 13 April.

Mr Young’s family are at a loss and desperate to know what happened to him.

We’re asking the community to please tune in to Police Ten 7 tomorrow night, Thursday, 3 September, at 7:30pm on TVNZ 2, assess this new information, and see whether it helps you, to help us.

The case will also be posted on Police Ten 7 Facebook, Waikato District Police Facebook and NZ Police Facebook after the programme screens.

Police Ten 7 can also be watched on TVNZ 2 +1 an hour later.

Anyone who can help once the programme screens tomorrow night is encouraged to call the Police Ten 7 Information Line on 0800 107 4636.