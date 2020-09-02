Christchurch Powerball player wins $10.5 million

Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 - 21:53

It will be celebrations all round for one lucky Powerball player from Christchurch after taking home $10.5 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The $10.5 million prize is made up of $10 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

The winning ticket was sold at Bishopdale New World in Christchurch.

Tonight’s win comes nearly three weeks after the recent mammoth $50 million Powerball Must Be Won draw. With no First Division winners, the jackpot rolled down to Powerball Second Division where ten lucky players from around the country shared the prize, each taking home just over $5 million.

One other lucky Lotto player will also be celebrating tonight after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division.

The winning Lotto ticket was sold at New World Wairoa in Wairoa.

Strike also rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Saturday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

As part of Lotto NZ’s commitment to minimising gambling harm, we’re proud to support Gambling Harm Awareness Week (August 31 - 6 September), an annual campaign from Health Promotion Agency. Find out more at https://www.choicenotchance.org.nz/

At Alert Level 2 Lotto counters across the country can remain open, with extra health and safety measures in place to keep our customers safe.

For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.