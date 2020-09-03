Two deaths following Makarewa crash

Thursday, 3 September, 2020 - 12:20

Police can now confirm two people - a 22-year-old man and a five-month-old baby - have died following a four-vehicle crash on State Highway 6 near Makarewa yesterday afternoon.

The crash occurred about 150m north of the Makarewa Bridge about 4pm.

A teenager remains in critical condition in Dunedin Hospital.

Three other people sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

The road remains closed this morning with diversions in place.

Police continue to make enquires and are working closely with the families and Victim Support.

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to call Police on 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.