Ethnic group summaries reveal NZ's multicultural make-up - Stats NZ

Thursday, 3 September, 2020 - 13:01

The rich diversity of ethnicities that make up New Zealand’s population is shown in 2018 Census data released recently as ethnic group summaries, Stats NZ said today.

2018 Census data has made information available for over 160 ethnic groups with more than 100 people living in New Zealand at the time of the census. This enables users to gain a deeper understanding of the different ethnicities that make up our population.

"Anyone can use our 2018 Census ethnic group summaries to learn very quickly about the different ethnicities that make up our population," senior manager census insights Susan Hollows said.

The online tool shows the characteristics of the large range of ethnic groups living in New Zealand in an easy-to-understand format. Smaller ethnic groups can be compared with the higher-level ethnic groupings that they sit within, or with the total New Zealand population.

The summaries provide information about the ethnic groups living in New Zealand, grouped into five themes:

Population characteristics

Ethnicity, culture, and identity

Health

Work, income, and unpaid activities

Education and training.

While the tool is available now, the 2018 Census ethnic groups dataset has been available since 30 June.

A case study of 2018 Census ethnic group summaries: MELAA

There are six major ethnic groups in New Zealand: European, Mâori, Pacific peoples, Asian, MELAA (Middle Eastern / Latin American / African), and ‘Other ethnicity’.

The six major ethnic groups in New Zealand, 2006, 2013, and 2018 Censuses

We can use the 2018 Census ethnic group summaries to learn more about one of our smallest population groups - MELAA.

According to the 2018 Census, 70,332 people in New Zealand identify with at least one MELAA ethnicity. This is 1.5 percent of the total New Zealand population, up from 1.2 percent at the time of the 2013 Census. MELAA comprises 39 ethnic ‘subgroups’ with populations over 100 people.

Within MELAA, Middle Eastern remains the largest subgroup, with 27,990 people in 2018, while the African subgroup is the smallest, with 16,890 people. The Latin American subgroup has grown faster than either the Middle Eastern or African subgroups. In the last decade, New Zealand’s Latin American population has more than tripled in size, from 6,654 in 2006 to 25,731 people in 2018.

There are notable differences in the age composition of the MELAA population compared with the total population of New Zealand. According to the 2018 Census, MELAA has a higher proportion of people aged 25-49 years.

MELAA's median age is 30.1 years, which is similar to the Asian median age (31.3 years). However, compared with the other ethnic groups, MELAA’s median age is higher than that of Mâori (25.4 years) and Pacific peoples (23.4 years) but lower than that of the European (41.4 years) and ‘Other ethnicity’ (39.9 years) ethnic groups.

The 2018 Census data shows differences in the age characteristics of the ethnic groups that make up MELAA. Whilst Middle Eastern and Latin American groups share a similar pattern in age characteristics, the African group has a lower median age (26.5 years). This is mainly due to a higher proportion of African people in the 0-19 years age group.

We can see even more interesting facts when we examine the lowest level of ethnic grouping in a single MELAA subgroup from the 2018 Census data. For example, our Latin American population comprises 11 ethnic groups that have over 100 people. The largest of these lower-level groups are Brazilian and Chilean, followed by Argentinian, Colombian, and Mexican.

Looking at 2018 Census data for the regions where MELAA groups live, the highest proportion live in the Auckland region (51.0 percent), followed by Wellington (13.5 percent) and Canterbury (10.4 percent). The Waikato and Otago regions are also amongst the top places where MELAA ethnic groups live.