Lightboxes add life to city centre - council

Thursday, 3 September, 2020 - 13:01

For the next month people will be able to walk through a virtual blossom tree grove in Civic Square thanks to a new lightbox installation put in place this week.

The six lightboxes have pictures on three side panels depicting blossom trees, and on the fourth panel feature historic images from Blossom Parades in Hastings City over the years.

Hastings District Council purchased the lightboxes using Arts, Culture and Events Strategy Plan funding that was set aside in July this year to support the likes of events, performances, installations and exhibitions in a post-COVID-19 environment.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the aim was to brighten up the CBD for the community to feel uplifted. "Introducing attractions like these lightboxes in the city centre will hopefully encourage more people to come into town, to look around and do some shopping.

"We know it’s tough out there and we encourage our community to take advantage of what there is to offer in the city, to bring their friends and family, their visitors, and enjoy installations like the lightboxes and The Filaments that are currently in place at Albert Square."

While the lightboxes are currently themed around Spring and blossoms to celebrate the annual Blossom Festival and Parade, in months to come they will be moved around the city and feature different images to reflect different events and activities.

They will be located at Civic Square until October 4, after which they will be moved to six new positions throughout the city centre.

Hastings District Council city activations officer Andrea Taaffe said looking further out over the next 12 months they will help celebrate festivities such as Christmas, Anzac Day, Matariki, Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori, and more.

"Initially the plan is to change the lightboxes out about once every nine weeks and they are great to visit day or night, when they are lit up from within."