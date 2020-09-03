Ahuriri Community Board welcomes new member - council

Thursday, 3 September, 2020 - 13:27

The Ahuriri Ward stretches from Duntroon to Ohau and makes up 59 % of the Waitaki district. A recent by election means Steve Dalley, who lives in Otematata, will now join the five member board.

Steve said, "I would like to thank those of my supporters who voted for me, it is very much appreciated. I will listen to and understand any issues that arise in the Ward and as always I will work hard for the best possible result for those involved. I think a big challenge that is still to come is the vacuum left after Covid 19’s effect on tourism in our area, just yesterday more job losses were reported in Omarama and this will become more evident as we move into the main season for visitors. I believe the Alps to Ocean cycle trail is our best chance to help fill the gap, so it needs completing all off road sections ASAP and further promoted as a premium product."

Vicky Munro, Ahuriri Board Chairperson, said, "My sincere congratulations to Steve Dalley our new Ahuriri Board member. Sincere thanks are due too , to Fliss Butcher who put her name forward, and made herself known to the Ward area during this by election. Both candidates very worthy opponents with many skills to enhance our existing Board Members.

The Ahuriri Board has not had an election since 2013/2014 by election. During the following years existing dedicated members continued to advocate for the Ahuriri Ward. With resignations the 2019 elections introduced new members with a new drive to represent our Ward with the exciting addition of Duntroon, and New Councillor Ross McRobie, our Board is now in a strong position to move ahead, after such challenges as 2 by elections, Covid 19 and the new Ward boundaries, there’s lots to do working with Council, Staff and ratepayers."

Mayor for Waitaki Gary Kircher said, "The importance of community boards to the effective running of a council cannot be over stressed. Its great to have Steve, bringing the board up to full compliment. He brings some great skills and a lot of passion for the area."