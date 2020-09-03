Brand new team hits the road - Gisborne District Council

Thursday, 3 September, 2020 - 13:36

Supporting local businesses and creating quality job opportunities are two of the objectives of Gisborne District Council’s $54.2m Provincial Growth Fund investment into the region’s roads.

It’s this focus that encouraged Tolaga Bay’s Cranswick Enterprises to expand into civil construction alongside its forestry business, creating a new team and six new jobs.

Most of the new team are completely new to roading and some have freshly graduated from the Ministry of Social Development funded civil training course.

Kayla Koia has been with the team for three weeks, after completing the wheels, tracks and rollers course.

"After I unfortunately had to go on a benefit, I was referred to the course and really enjoyed it. The trainer then recommended me for a job interview at Cranswick," said Ms Koia.

"I had no idea what it was going to be like and this is totally new to me, but I’m absolutely loving it."

The Cranswick team is currently working on Anaura Bay Road, building PGF funded culvert headwalls and improving drainage.

"It’s always been at the back of my mind to create an additional workload to even out some of the low points in other areas of our business," said owner Kim Cranswick.

"The work that’s been done with the PGF funding to support smaller local contractors has been great, especially changing to a contracting model that supports us in tendering directly for work.

"We jumped at the chance and it’s been a great experience for us. We’ve gained valuable insight into the mechanisms of civil construction."

Over 160 people are working on PGF roading projects in TairÄwhiti every month. More than $30m of PGF funded works have been completed since May 2019, including more than $6m of culvert and drainage improvements.

More information on the PGF investment into TairÄwhiti local roads can be found on the Council website www.gdc.govt.nz.