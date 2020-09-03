Distasteful campaign video mocking serious violent crime - Sensible Sentencing

Thursday, 3 September, 2020 - 13:49

Sensible Sentencing Trust have labelled a campaign video narrated by Alice Snedden to allow all offenders in prison to be able to vote, as distasteful, degrading and humiliating to victims of serious violent crime.

National Spokesperson Jess McVicar said the trust is appalled at the lack of judgement in the creation and editing of the video.

"This video mocks the actions of serious violent crimes, trying to downplay the seriousness of the crimes they are talking and singing about. This campaign is disrespectful to all victims of crime including those who have been victims of the types of crimes mentioned in the video."

Jess said the campaign is calling for the rights of all prisoners to vote, stating this would include paedophiles, sex abusers, child murderers, rapist and even the terrorist who has just been sentenced to life imprisonment after his attack on two Christchurch mosques.

"The video mocks sexual advances and homicide of children, it is disgusting and needs to be removed immediately."