Covid-19 community response funding - Dunedin City Council

Thursday, 3 September, 2020 - 13:52

The Dunedin City Council is this week calling for applications from community groups in need of financial help because of COVID-19.

In June, the Council approved an additional $100,000 on top of its existing community grants allocation, to help community groups struggling with the impact of COVID-19.

The COVID-19 community response fund aims to assist non-profit groups within the city experiencing financial losses or additional demand for services as a result of COVID-19, as well as those needing help with people and families they are supporting.

DCC Manager Community Development and Events Joy Gunn says the community support sector has experienced a higher demand for services since the arrival of COVID-19, including for budget advice, food, social work, counselling, information and advice.

Some services are also grappling with funding cuts at the same time, she says.

"This extra DCC funding is one way the we can support these groups, who in turn are providing much needed assistance to Dunedin people.

"Some people may have never had to use social services before. It’s important that these services are available and well supported so that they can best meet the needs of our community."

Applications for grants opened on 1 September and close on Friday 25 September, with funds distributed in November.

The first round of grants will allocate $50,000 from the COVID-19 community response fund. A second round, scheduled to open in March next year, will allocate the remaining $50,000.

The COVID-19 community response fund is in addition to all other DCC grants. Groups can contact a DCC Community Advisor for more information or apply online at:

https://www.dunedin.govt.nz/services/funding-and-grants/covid-19-community-response-grants