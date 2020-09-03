Where’s the spot? Last days for fenced dog exercise area consultation - council

Thursday, 3 September, 2020 - 16:22

Hamiltonians have only a few days left to have their say on where the city’s first fenced dog exercise area should be built.

Public consultation on the location for the one-hectare pooch play space closes on Sunday 6 September.

People can provide feedback through Hamilton City Council’s website at Hamilton.govt.nz/haveyoursay. Hard copy surveys are also available at the Council’s central city offices and local libraries.

The Community Committee will consider the public’s feedback at its meeting on 29 September.

The three options are Resthills Park in Glenview, Tauhara Park in Rototuna and Minogue Park in Forest Lake. All three parks are already off-leash dog exercise areas and have existing infrastructure such as toilets and off-street parking.

Fenced dog exercise areas allow dog handlers to let their pets off the leash for a romp in a controlled environment.

The new area will be designed to blend into the surrounding park. It will be planted with natives and will include seats and tables and a doggy water fountain. Rules of use will be clearly displayed.

The Council approved funding for a fenced dog exercise area through the 2018-28 Long-Term Plan. Construction will get underway soon after the location is decided and the new space should be open for summer 2020.

