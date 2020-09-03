First round of Queenstown Lakes District Council's Torokiki challenges come to a close

Thursday, 3 September, 2020 - 16:43

The first round of challenges on Queenstown Lakes District Council's (QLDC) community-driven ideas platform Torokiki has now closed, with the system receiving positive support and engagement from the community.

The community-driven ideas platform was launched as a key initiative to support COVID-19 recovery across the district. The initial six week round involved three challenges relating to diversifying the economy, building community resilience, and reducing food waste and climate change, generating 24 ideas in the process.

QLDC Torokiki Lead Bill Nicoll said the development and launch of Torokiki was driven by the urgency and significance of the Queenstown Lakes district recovering from the economic effects of COVID-19.

"The QLDC Recovery team is thrilled with the level of support shown for Torokiki and appreciates the contributions made by our community in terms of sharing their ideas, feedback and votes in such an open and supportive manner."

Mr Nicoll said that a review of all submitted ideas will now be undertaken by the Torokiki Challenge Owners to assess their potential for progression. This may involve connecting idea raisers with a network of support or helping to identify funding to launch them for the benefit of the community. Once assessed, idea submitters will be contacted about their idea and advised of the next steps.

"Looking ahead, we see significant potential for Torokiki to help enable a genuine movement of community-led innovation, which focuses both on the recovery from COVID-19 and on the broader challenges and opportunities that exist across our district."