Call for comment on a new type of glazing agent for fresh fruit and vegetables - FSANZ

Thursday, 3 September, 2020 - 16:54

Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) is calling for comment on an Application to extend the use of an already approved additive as a glazing agent for fruit and vegetables.

Acting FSANZ CEO Glen Neal said the additive: mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids is already approved for use in the Food Standards Code for a range of other foods.

"This Application is seeking to extend the current permissions in the Code to use the additive as a glazing agent on fresh fruits and vegetables as a way to extend the shelf life.

"The food additive is already allowed to be used as a glazing agent for fruits and vegetables in a number of countries including; Chile, China, the European Union, Japan, Mexico, Peru and the United States.

"FSANZ conducted a safety assessment and found no concerns about the safety of this additive as a glazing agent for consumers," Mr Neal said.

To have your say, see our call for comment page - submissions close at 6pm (Canberra time) 15 October 2020.

What happens to my feedback?

Submissions will be published to our website as soon as possible after the end of the public comment period.

We will consider all feedback received through this submission process before making a decision on whether to approve the Application.

FSANZ's decision will be notified to ministers responsible for food regulation who can ask for a review or agree that the standard should become law.