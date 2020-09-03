Travelling by bus? Don't forget your mask - council

Thursday, 3 September, 2020 - 16:59

Please make a mask, get a mask, or use a face covering is the key message for all users of Hamilton buses.

Following the government’s decision to make face coverings mandatory on public transport during Alert Levels 2, 3 and 4 from Monday, Waikato Regional Council and Hamilton City Council are getting behind this new rule.

"We’ve been delighted with the uptake of face coverings worn by our passengers this week," says Andrew Wilson, Public Transport Operations Manager for Waikato Regional Council.

"The responsibility to have a mask or face covering is that of the individual passenger, and almost everyone has had one on as they board the bus," he says.

Both BUSIT and Hamilton Transport Centre are also ensuring physical distancing, contact tracing and additional cleaning and hygiene measures are always being followed.

"Protecting our community’s health and wellbeing is our top priority, so we will do what we can to work with Waikato Regional Council to ensure everyone feels safe and at ease when using public transport during this current alert level," says Jason Harrison, City Transportation Manager for Hamilton City Council.

There is even prizes up for grabs for passengers spotted wearing BUSIT themed masks. If this is you, take a selfie and send it through to the BUSIT Facebook page (Facebook/BUSITWaikato) or busit@waikatoregion.govt.nz.