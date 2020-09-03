Darfield quake launches a decade of innovation in science and engineering - EQC

Thursday, 3 September, 2020 - 17:46

The decade since the Darfield earthquake on 4 September, 2010, has seen many major advances in earthquake knowledge as scientists and engineers have responded to the most destructive period of seismic activity for 75 years.

EQC commissioned a summary of the new knowledge gained which shows we’ve come a long way in understanding the land we live on, and how to reduce the impact of earthquakes:

Reflections on a Seismic Decade in New Zealand: New Knowledge for a Resilient Future

https://www.eqc.govt.nz/news/darfield-quake-launches-a-decade-of-innovation-in-science-and-engineering