Precautionary Boil Water Notice issued for Arthur's Pass - council

Friday, 4 September, 2020 - 09:26

Residents on Selwyn District Council’s Arthur’s Pass water supply are advised to begin boiling water.

A Precautionary Boil Water notice has been issued by the Council after test results were received showing that E.coli levels were above recommended levels.

E.coli is an organism which can cause health issues. When a boil water notice is in place, the Ministry of Health advises that people should boil or treat all water from taps before drinking, brushing teeth or using it in food preparation. In addition, water used to make ice should also be boiled before freezing.

- Bringing water to the boil is sufficient to kill all bugs (water does not require prolonged boiling). Water needs to be boiled even if the smell or taste of chlorine is present. If you cannot boil water, it can be treated by adding 1 teaspoon of household bleach per 10 litres of water and leaving it for 30 minutes

- During boil water notices, employers should also make sure their staff are only consuming boiled or bottled water at work.

Residents should continue to boil water until notified that the boil water notice is lifted. It is likely to be in place for several days.

Anyone who shows any symptoms of sickness should visit their doctor as soon as they are able to.

The Council will continue to monitor the intake and reticulation system and keep residents informed of any updates.

Any updates to the boil water notice will be posted online at www.selwyn.govt.nz.