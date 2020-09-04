Otago Polytechnic welcomes Food and Fibre CoVE

Friday, 4 September, 2020 - 09:32

Otago Polytechnic welcomes the Government’s announcement yesterday of the Food and Fibre Centre of Vocational Excellence (CoVE).

The Food and Fibre CoVE is one of a number of CoVEs that will be created through the Government’s Reform of Vocational Education (RoVE).

Otago Polytechnic sees this as an exciting opportunity for training and education in the primary industries. Our Central Otago Campus has experienced significant increased demand for primary sector programmes, including horticulture and apiculture, in recent months.

CoVEs are a key part of the reform. Their role will be to drive innovation and excellence in vocational education by strengthening the links between industry, the vocational education sector, leading researchers and communities. While the primary sector CoVE will be based at the Eastern Institute of Technology (EIT) in Hawke’s Bay, the initiative is led by the Food and Fibre CoVE Consortium. The consortium features several education providers - including Otago Polytechnic - along with industry leaders including Beef+Lamb NZ, Dairy NZ, Federated Farmers, The Forestry and Wood Processing Workforce Council, NZ Apples and Pears, Seafood NZ and NZ Winegrowers, to name a few.

Key outcomes of the Food and Fibre CoVE include a focus on strengthening the collaboration within the sector to produce well-trained and work-ready graduates and provide better upskilling and re-skilling opportunities. The CoVE will also support the development of workplace-based learning models that are better suited to industry needs and consolidate the connection between industry and the education providers to create a better understanding of the industry and employment contexts.

Professor Federico Freschi, Head of College, Te Maru PÅ«manawa: Creative Practice and Enterprise, Otago Polytechnic, is excited by the CoVE’s collaborative potential.

"The partnering with industry and other stakeholders is important: it ensures that learners and graduates are equipped with the skills and confidence to enter the workforce; as well as the extent to which we can offer ‘thought leadership’ in terms of rising to future opportunities and challenges. "As a major training provider, Otago Polytechnic is well placed to develop food and fibre-relevant programmes to meet the needs in our community.

"We have a proven commitment to innovation, agility, and responsiveness to anticipating emerging trends," Prof Freschi says.

"Attracting and retaining learners and staff, defining vocational excellence, and developing specialised projects are all fundamental to the way Otago Polytechnic operates.

"Given our track record of successful innovation, we will be alert to the possibilities to engage in projects that will enable the testing and embedding of new ideas in these sectors."