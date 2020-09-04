Police identify remains located at Mt Eden property

Friday, 4 September, 2020 - 09:45

Auckland City Police can now confirm the identity of remains found entombed in concrete at the address of 3 Marlborough Street, Mt Eden on Friday 31 January, 2020.

The deceased was David Stanley Hart.

Mr Hart used to own the boarding house situated at the Mt Eden address.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Franich says Police are pleased to be able to progress this case to a point where the remains have been identified.

"It is a credit to the investigation team and to ESR that we have been able to get to the stage where an identification of Mr Hart has been made as it has been a long, complex and exhaustive process," says Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Franich.

Police have notified the family of Mr Hart.

Police are treating Mr Hart’s death as suspicious, however the cause of his death and how he came to be entombed under his house is still unclear.

The investigation has identified a number of persons both within New Zealand and overseas that have resided at the address and who have been spoken to.

Police are seeking further assistance from anyone who may have interacted or had contact with Mr Hart from March 2004 onwards or had any interactions at the address of 3 Marlborough Street, Mt Eden or with persons living there up until 2016 when it ceased operating as boarding house.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police by phoning 105 quoting file number 200131/5498 or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.