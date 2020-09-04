More drop-in sessions for speed limits review - Hastings Council

Friday, 4 September, 2020 - 11:46

Since consultation opened on Hastings District Council’s speed limits review on August 3, more than 1500 submissions have been received and a further three drop-in sessions are set to be held next week.

Submissions close on Monday, September 14, for the review that aims to improve safety through reducing the likelihood and severity of crashes.

In response to public requests, Hastings District Council is reviewing the speed limits, either in their entirety or on sections of 70 roads in the Hastings district.

As well as these public requests, Council is also reviewing roads identified by the New Zealand Transport Agency where speed reductions could make a big difference in preventing deaths and serious injuries. The review also seeks to align Hastings with neighbouring councils’ speed limit change proposals, and account for road and land usage changes due to development.

The drop-in sessions provide an opportunity for people to hear more about the changes and offer feedback. Those planned for next week are:

Hastings District Council chambers, Tuesday, September 8, 5pm to 7pm.

Hastings South cluster: Algernon Road, Davis Road, France Road, Heathcote Road, Norton Road, Park Road, Railway Road South, Railway Road South - Rural Intersection Advance Warning Sign, Riverslea Road South, Southland Road, Tollemache Road West and Wellwood Road.

Puketapu School (708 Puketapu Rd), Wednesday, September 9, 5pm to 7pm.

Puketapu cluster and surrounding roads: Dartmoor Road, Puketapu Road and Vicarage Road, Springfield Road, Omarunui Road and Waiohiki Road.

Twyford and Raupare Memorial Hall (142 Twyford Rd), Thursday, September 10, 5pm to 7pm.

Twyford and Flaxmere/Omahu clusters: Carrick Road, Curtis Road, Evans Road, Evenden Road, Hill Road, Jarvis Road, McNab Road, Nicholl Road, Ormond Road, Raupare Road, Thompson Road, Trotter Road and Twyford Road (Twyford cluster); Chatham Road, Henderson Road, Kirkwood Road, Omahu Road and Wilson Road.

These sessions will be held under COVID-19 Level 2 restrictions, so attendance will be limited to 100 people, physical distancing of two metres will be enforced where possible, and visitors will be required to sign-in.

Attendees will have the opportunity to view the Draft Statement of Proposal and complete a hard-copy submission form for the respective clusters at the drop-in sessions. This can also be done online at www.myvoicemychoice.co.nz or in person at the Hastings District Council building, and the Hastings, Havelock North and Flaxmere libraries.