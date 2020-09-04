Draft local alcohol policy open for submissions - PN Council

Friday, 4 September, 2020 - 11:56

After previous consultations, the draft Local Alcohol Policy 2020 (LAP), that outlines restrictions on the issuing of licenses for the sale and supply of alcohol in Palmerston North opens for public feedback on 5 September.

"Council consulted in 2019 on an earlier version of this policy," says Mayor Grant Smith. "We considered all the submissions we received and following that Council made changes to the draft policy. We’re now consulting with the community again."

The three significant changes to the earlier draft policy are:

More restrictive trading hours for off-licensed premises (such as bottle stores and supermarkets);

Changes to the maximum trading hours for on-licensed premises (taverns, hotels and class 1 restaurants can trade until 3 am, while other on-licensed premises, including function centres, can trade until 1 am), and

Mandatory one-way door restriction for every on-licensed premises trading after 2 am.

"We strongly encourage anyone with interest in the draft LAP to make a written submission before the closing date of 9 October."

There are three types of licences: - On-licences, Off-licences, and Clubs. The following chart outlines how the LAP proposes to change the maximum trading hours for a licensed premise: see attached.

The mandatory one-way door restriction will affect every on-licensed premises in Palmerston North trading after 2 am. This means after 2 am, people cannot enter or re-enter a licensed premise.

The Statement of Proposal, which includes the full draft Local Alcohol Policy is available online from pncc.govt.nz/alcoholpolicy.

People can collect printed copies from our Customer Service Centre or any of our libraries or call 356 8199 to have a copy mailed.

Submissions close 4 pm Friday 9 October 2020.

Submissions can be completed online, emailed, or completing a form available at the Customer Service Centre or city libraries. People can also call 356 8199 to have their submission recorded. Written submissions can be hand-delivered to the Customer Service Centre.

Council will consider oral and written submissions at hearings in November 2020.

Once the Council has adopted the draft LAP, appeals can still be made to the Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority. However, only those people who have made a written submission on this draft LAP can appeal.