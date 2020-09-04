Otago locations featured in Disney's Mulan - Film Otago Southland

Friday, 4 September, 2020 - 12:57

Otago locations will once again grace the global silver screen with the release of Mulan, Disney’s latest live-action remake.

The production came through New Zealand in 2018, filming in several locations in Otago and Canterbury, with the Ahuriri Valley in particular playing a key role. The much-anticipated film launches on Disney+ with Premier Access on September 4, 2020.

Directed by Kiwi Niki Caro, the film employed more than 1500 NZ crew and had more than 140 days of shooting in the country. The film is estimated to have had an economic impact across New Zealand of more than $200m, with more than $13m spent in the South Island.

Caro said that Otago and Canterbury were home to several "critical locations" for the film, including the Waitaki District’s Ahuriri Valley and Clay Cliffs.

"We took 900 people and all of our horses to the Ahuriri Valley to stage an epic battle," Caro said. "It was incredible, like being on the back lot of a gigantic Italian movie from the ’50s. I would drive to work and see the Rouran Army crossing the road on their horses. New Zealand was incredibly good to us."

Jason Reed, producer on the film, said there were several elements that made New Zealand an ideal filming destination.

"The first is the dramatic scenery, and the second is having an infrastructure that is so film friendly, to have crews that know how to work on big movies, that know how to handle massive amounts of logistics that also are artistically driven," he said.

Chair of Film Otago Southland, Brad Hurndell, said: "Projects like Mulan are a great opportunity for the world to see the diversity of landscape on offer in Otago and provide a boost to our local economy."