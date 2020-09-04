Waihola, Clutha District, speed review outcome announced - NZTA

Friday, 4 September, 2020 - 13:23

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has set new permanent new speed limits on SH1, through Waihola, south of Dunedin, to 50 km/hour from early October.

The speed limit will drop from 70km/h to 50km/h for a one kilometre stretch through Waihola: north of Titri Road to south of Castle Street, from Monday, 5 October.

The change comes after extensive public consultation in 2019 and 158 submissions largely supportive of the lower speed limit. The new speed limit is to improve road safety and help prevent people from being killed or seriously injured, says Waka Kotahi Director of Regional Relationships, Jim Harland.

"No crash resulting in death or serious injury is acceptable, so it’s important we take every opportunity to address the risk. Fewer crashes will also mean fewer closures, which will increase the reliability of this important transport route.

"There’s strong community support in Waihola for this lower speed limit. Over the last decade there have been regular discussions with residents and the local council about increases in highway speeds and traffic volumes through Waihola.

"In 2018, the average daily traffic count was 7,500, up 15% on 2014. The local residents’ association has campaigned for several years for a lower 50 km/hour speed limit and everyone we spoke to supported that," says Mr Harland.

"This was one of the dominant themes that came through the community consultation," says Clutha District Mayor, Bryan Cadogan. "It has been an area of concern for locals for a number of years. This is great news."

New speed signs will be installed ahead of the change taking legal effect on 5 October.

This speed review is part of the Safe Network Programme. The Waka Kotahi programme is delivering proven safety interventions on our highest risk intersections and roads across New Zealand.

Aligned to New Zealand’s Road Safety Strategy, Road to Zero 2020-2030, the Safe Network Programme aims to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads by focusing on safe roads and roadsides, safe and appropriate speeds, and safe level crossings.

More information on the permanent speed limits and the consultation summary, including the submissions can be found at https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh1-waihola/.

Speed management background:

https://nzta.govt.nz/safety/our-vision-of-a-safe-road-system/safe-network-programme/speed-management/ or www.nzta.govt.nz/speedreviews

- How speed contributes to the seriousness of crashes in New Zealand: https://nzta.govt.nz/safety/driving-safely/speed/

- Speed fact sheet:

https://nzta.govt.nz/assets/Safety/docs/safe-network-programme/speed-infographic.pdf