Mayor Goff encourages Aucklanders to stay the course to beat Covid-19

Friday, 4 September, 2020 - 14:13

Mayor Phil Goff says the government’s decision to keep Auckland at COVID-19 Alert Level 2, with extra restrictions, is the right one, and asks Aucklanders to continue following the rules to ensure the city can return to Level 1 as soon as possible.

"Aucklanders can be proud of the success we have had so far in constraining the second outbreak of COVID-19, and I thank them for the sacrifices they have made to achieve that," he said.

"But it’s crucial that we stay the course. While we are all looking forward to Level 1, the last thing we want is to move too early and risk a further resurgence of the virus.

"That would be the worst outcome-not only would it endanger the health and safety of Aucklanders, including some of our most vulnerable communities, it would also further damage businesses and the economy and put the gains we have made so far at risk.

"I urge everyone to continue following the rules: wear a mask when on public transport and in other situations where physical distancing is difficult, keep up with good hygiene practices like hand-washing, and track your movements with the NZ COVID Tracer app.

"Doing so will keep yourself and others safe, and will help get us back to Level 1, with the extra freedoms and resumption of business activity that entails."