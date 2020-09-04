Lincoln University's new science facility gets Government green light

Friday, 4 September, 2020 - 14:26

Lincoln University has received Government approval to build its flagship science facility, effectively releasing another $5 million in Crown funding and allowing the University to begin the construction phase.

Education Minister Hon Chris Hipkins and Finance Minister Hon Grant Robertson confirmed their approval for the implementation business case for the new building, known as Science North, on 2 September 2020.

Replacing the University’s former earthquake-damaged science buildings, Science North will be a new fit-for-future learning and research facility situated at the northern end of the campus.

Due for completion in May 2023, Science North will feature state-of-the-art teaching, research and collaboration spaces complemented by multi-use adjustable workstations and social zones, all set within a biodiverse park-like environment.

In line with the University’s sustainable infrastructure goals, the new building will have a minimal environmental impact; incorporating roof- and wall-mounted solar arrays, a ground-sourced heating/cooling system and a rainwater-fed toilet flushing system in the design.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Bruce McKenzie welcomed the Government approval as it signalled the important role Lincoln continues to play in shaping a more productive and sustainable future for New Zealand.

"Lincoln University has always been a chief driver of innovation in the land-based sector, particularly in the food and fibre industries, and our new science facilities will position us to take an even more prominent role in developing solutions for the world’s most pressing environmental challenges.

"Our new science facilities will deliver a safe, futureproof, inspirational environment where our students, graduates and researchers can contribute to a globally-competitive agri-tech industry.

"If there was ever a time for the tertiary education sector to step up to equip future generations with the skills and knowledge to shape a new future, that time is now."

Lincoln marked the beginning of the construction phase of the first of its two new science facilities, Science South, with a sod-turning ceremony on 23 June this year, quickly followed by the first concrete pour for the floor slab on 27 July.

Leighs Construction is the University’s construction partner for both Science North and Science South.

In June 2020, the Government announced a capital contribution of $45 million from its COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund towards a new scientific research facility for AgResearch, which will be co-located with Lincoln University’s new science facilities to form part of an education, science and innovation precinct centred around the Lincoln campus.

Science North and Science South are part of a wider campus development programme for Lincoln University that has already seen the launch of a vibrant and bustling new student hub, comprising a café, mini-theatre, recreation area, collaboration zones and a garden courtyard.

Further campus projects, including an extensive upgrade of the Sport and Recreation Centre and an overarching visionary landscaping masterplan, are in various stages of development.

More information is available at Lincoln.ac.nz