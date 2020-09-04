Results of Residents' Opinion Survey encouraging - council

Friday, 4 September, 2020 - 15:55

An annual survey of more than 800 KÄpiti Coast residents and ratepayers shows high levels of satisfaction with Council’s performance. The findings from the Council’s 2020/21 Residents’ Opinion Survey were presented at Council’s Strategy and Operations meeting yesterday.

Overall satisfaction with Council remains very high, and has increased year on year, with 80 per cent of those surveyed satisfied with Council performance and its services and facilities.

Mayor K Gurunathan says feedback from KÄpiti Coast residents and ratepayers is important to the Council.

"It’s reassuring to see that despite disruption to services in the early part of year due to COVID-19 alert levels 3 and 4 resident satisfaction with our libraries, swimming pools, cycling, walking and bridle paths and beach access points remains high.

"We’ve also seen significant increases in satisfaction with public toilets, the condition of our roads, and the ease of movement around the district.

"Keeping people better informed about their query when they interact with Council and making it easier for our community to access information about Council activities remains a key area of focus for staff and I’m confident that the team is making good progress," the Mayor said.

Councillor and Chair of the Strategy and Operations Committee, James Cootes, says the survey results are encouraging.

"The survey provides a good baseline for tracking Council performance and will assist Council with decision-making in the coming year as we work to lift Council performance, and address some of the findings in the Independent Organisational Review," said Cr Cootes.

KÄpiti Coast District Council Chief Executive, Wayne Maxwell says the Council is committed to delivering on what’s important to the KÄpiti Coast community.

"We set ourselves targets in many areas covered in our survey and it’s heartening to see recognition for improvements in services, but we won’t be getting complacent.

"We appreciate the time that residents take to provide us with their feedback," said Mr Maxwell.

Full details of the Council’s Residents’ Opinion Survey are available on the Council’s website: https://www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/media/38042/kapiti-annual-residents-survey-report-19-20.pdf