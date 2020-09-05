Serious crash in the Far North

|
Police are at the scene of a serious crash on Mangakahia Road (SH15), Awarua , Far North District.
Emergency services were alerted a motorcycle that had gone off the road between Huka Road and Tokawhero Road at 12:08pm.
Initial indications are that the driver has serious injuries.
Traffic control is in place, however motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.
