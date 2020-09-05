Auckland Powerball player wins $4 million

Saturday, 5 September, 2020 - 21:44

Powerball is on a winning streak with one lucky Powerball player from Auckland taking home $4 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The $4,200,000 million prize is made up of $4 million from Powerball First Division and $200,000 from Lotto First Division.

The winning ticket was sold at Hobsonville Four Square in Auckland.

Tonight’s win comes just a few days after a Christchurch Powerball player won a life-changing $10.5 million, and only one month after the Must Be Won draw, where ten lucky winners shared the $50 million jackpot.

"Eleven lucky winners have become overnight multi-millionaires with Powerball in the last month," says Marie Winfield, Head of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at Lotto NZ.

"We’re thrilled for all of our recent winners. It’s been amazing listening to their unique stories, and helping them navigate their way through this life-changing time is such a privilege."

Four other Lotto players will also be celebrating tonight after each winning $200,000 with Lotto First Division.

The winning Lotto tickets were sold at the following store:

Store / Location

Glendene Superette / Auckland

MyLotto / Auckland

Greymouth New World / Greymouth

MyLotto / Otago

Strike rolled over tonight and will be $600,000 on Wednesday.

The winning doesn’t stop there! Lotto NZ’s Father’s Day Triple Dip promotion was also drawn tonight and 80 extra prizes were up for grabs including five Ford Ranger Raptors (+ORC), and 75 prizes of $5,000 cash.

The top five winning voucher numbers and locations that have won the Ford Ranger Raptors (+ORC) are as follows:

Voucher number / Location / Retailer

290977 / Whangarei / Paper Plus Whangarei

1069437 / Auckland / Downtown Dairy

1386620 / Auckland / MyLotto

665192 / Napier / Tamatea Pak n Save

1143035 / Te Awamutu / Pak n Save Te Awamutu

The full results of Lotto NZ’s Father’s Day Triple Dip promotion are available online at www.mylotto.co.nz

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

As part of Lotto NZ’s commitment to minimising gambling harm, we’re proud to support Gambling Harm Awareness Week (August 31 - 6 September), an annual campaign from Health Promotion Agency. Find out more at https://www.choicenotchance.org.nz/

At Alert Level 2 Lotto NZ counters across the country can remain open, with extra health and safety measures in place to keep our customers safe. For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.